Desjardins Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$75.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.80. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.