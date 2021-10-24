Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NDAQ opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.