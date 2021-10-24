Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) vs. International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Critical Comparison

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and International Card Establishment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 8.85 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -36.78 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Card Establishment has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zuora beats International Card Establishment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

International Card Establishment Company Profile

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

