Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) vs. Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -88.87 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 258.80%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

