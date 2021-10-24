Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $299.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $6,582,708. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

