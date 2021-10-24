Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,726,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.