Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

