Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

GOLD opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.