Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$83.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.