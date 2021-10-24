Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Shares of BNE opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.18 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,054,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,473.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

