National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$83.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.28 and a 1-year high of C$109.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.