Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $71.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.51 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $61.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $275.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.09 million to $276.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $321.09 million, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $323.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

