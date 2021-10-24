The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $140.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.85.

AAPL opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

