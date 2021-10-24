The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

