Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.