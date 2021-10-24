Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.500 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

