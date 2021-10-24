First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFWM stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

