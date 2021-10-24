Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) rose 4% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 12,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.