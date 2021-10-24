Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 12,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.
Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
