Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 12,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

