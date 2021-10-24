BMO Capital Markets Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$3.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

TSE OBE opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The company has a market cap of C$359.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

