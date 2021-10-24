Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

