FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

CMA stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Comerica by 241.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 110.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Comerica by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

