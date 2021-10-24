Audacy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. Audacy has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

