FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Reduced by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

ADI opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

