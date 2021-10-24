Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.06.

SSL opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.18. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

