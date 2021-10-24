Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 7.76 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -5.03 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 233.90%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

