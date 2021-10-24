Head-To-Head Analysis: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 9.99 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.74 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -89.59% -11.15% -6.90% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

