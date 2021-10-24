Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the lowest is $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.