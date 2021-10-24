MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MOR opened at €38.70 ($45.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

