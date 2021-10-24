Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €100.50 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €100.50 ($118.24) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($94.36).

HEI stock opened at €63.92 ($75.20) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

