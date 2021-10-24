SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €129.20 ($152.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.