Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.53 ($38.27).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.10 and a 200 day moving average of €32.41. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €37.53 ($44.15).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.