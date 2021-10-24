ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €630.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

