Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

