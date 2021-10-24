Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €786.83 ($925.69).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €646.10 ($760.12) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €671.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €697.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.