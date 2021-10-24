Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.69 ($100.81) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.