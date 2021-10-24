Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

