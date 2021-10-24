TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.