B. Riley Weighs in on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

HRZN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.