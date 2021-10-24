W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $81.76. 17,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 687,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.