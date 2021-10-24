Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $94.72. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 554 shares.

The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

