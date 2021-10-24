Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $524.64 and last traded at $517.96, with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.