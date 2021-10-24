Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 1626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.