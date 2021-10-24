SVB Leerink Weighs in on Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.65. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 106,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

