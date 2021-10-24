Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

