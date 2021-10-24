Procept BioRobotics Corp’s (NASDAQ:PRCT) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Procept BioRobotics’ (NASDAQ:PRCT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Procept BioRobotics had issued 6,556,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $163,900,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Procept BioRobotics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

