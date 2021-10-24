Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lock-Up Period To End on October 27th

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 27th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

