Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STN. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.69.

Shares of STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

