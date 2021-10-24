Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

