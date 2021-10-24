COMSovereign Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,239% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

In other COMSovereign news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of COMSovereign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

